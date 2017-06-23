Goldsboro woman arrested for exploiting 86-year-old grandmother, sheriff says

By Published:
Tiffany Marie Anstey (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
Tiffany Marie Anstey (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro woman faces charges after the sheriff’s office said her grandmother was found locked outside of her home in April.

Tiffany Marie Anstey, 33, was arrested Thursday in connection with the April 23 incident.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Anstey’s 86-year-old grandmother was locked out of her residence for hours and wandered around until she ended up at a neighbor’s house.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

An investigation showed Anstey had been “exploiting her family member for a while.”

Anstey faces a charge of exploitation of a disabled or elder adult through a position of trust. She is being held under a $20,000 bond.

Anstey was not living with her grandmother at the time of the April incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s