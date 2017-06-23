Moore County deputy shoots man in leg, sheriff says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County deputy shot a man in the leg on Friday night, Sheriff Neil Godfrey said.

Deputies went to a domestic call in the 100 block of White Oak Street in Carthage at about 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they were met by an armed man, who pointed his weapon at one of the deputies, according to Godfrey.

That deputy then shot the man in the thigh, according to a news release.

Neither deputy was injured. The man was taken to a hospital. Godfrey has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation into the shooting.