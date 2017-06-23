Nash County deputies find 35 pounds of pot during I-95 traffic stop

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office found 35 pounds of marijuana in a California man’s vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 Wednesday.

CLICK FOR MORE MUGSHOTS

Just before 8:30 a.m., deputies stopped Charlie Nguyen, of Midway City, California, as he traveled northbound on I-95 near the county line with Halifax County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies thought “criminal activity was afoot” and asked to search Nguyen’s vehicle.

Deputies located 35 pounds of marijuana is vacuumed sealed packages during the search.

The sheriff’s office said Nguyen, 53, was driving from California to Connecticut when he was stopped.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana by transportation, trafficking marijuana by possession, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances.

He was taken to the Nash County Jail where he was given a $50,000 bond.