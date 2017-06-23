NC Auditor to discuss report showing issues with enforcement of milk safety rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Office of the State Auditor is expected discuss today a recent audit which claims milk inspectors in North Carolina found thousands of issues and failed to penalize dairy farmers.

The audit focuses on Grade “A” milk.

RELATED: Audit finds 1,000+ issues with NC’s enforcement of Grade ‘A’ milk safety rules

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler fired back against the report on Thursday. He said he hated the way it came out, and there is no health concern.

He also pointed to various safeguards in the milk production process.

“Any suggestion that our dairy farms are not producing a safe and wholesome product are not true, and it is an insult,” Troxler said.

He stressed inspectors are quick to take action if there’s any concern, and said suggesting otherwise is “irresponsible” and inflammatory.

The audit found that the Department of Agriculture did not enforce the rules and failed to prevent continued noncompliance of safety standards set for the milk. Because of that they “extended the period that the public was exposed to potential health risks.”

The audit contained a list of some, but not all, of the issues found with the inspections:

50 instances where inspectors marked the same deficiency as a violation in two or more successive inspections without suspending the permit. In one case, the inspector marked violations of the same two requirements for six successive inspections without suspending the permit.

474 instances where the inspector marked a deficiency as a violation and included comments describing the violation. Then, the inspector wrote the same comments during the next inspection but did not mark the deficiency as a violation. In 66 instances, inspectors alternated between commenting on a deficiency and marking the deficiency as a violation over the span of three or more inspections.

457 instances where the inspector wrote comments about the same deficiency during two or more successive inspections but did not mark the deficiency as a violation.

155 instances related to milking barn, stable or parlor cleanliness

114 instances related to insect and rodent control

98 instances related to milkhouse cleanliness