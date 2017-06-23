NC deputies, firefighters rescue kitten from utility pole

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina sheriff’s deputies, volunteer firefighters and electric company workers teamed up Thursday to rescue a kitten trapped inside a utility pole.

Pictures show that the little cat, whom workers from M & J Electric later named Electra, somehow wound up inside a triangular metal utility pole. Members of the Hemby Bridge Fire Department and a pair of Union County sheriff’s deputies were also part of the rescue.

Officials took the kitten to the county’s Animal Services department, where a vet tech looked her over. Photographs from the Union County Sheriff’s Office also show the grubby kitten getting a bath.

The Sheriff’s Office said the kitten is a “a healthy 7 week old Torti female.” She was set to be available for adoption starting 1 p.m. Friday at the Union County Animal Shelter.

