NC funeral home owner facing 50 child sex charges dies

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids funeral home director charged with dozens of counts of sexual abuse of a child has died, officials confirmed.

Harold Lee Massey, 62, of Littleton was arrested and charged with 50 counts of indecent liberties with a minor child and 31 counts of statutory sex offenses.

He died Friday, officials said.

Sheriff Wes Tripp said the investigation began Jan. 5 when a victim reported being abused by Massey from 2006 to 2012.

The victim is now 18, but Tripp said the abuse began when the boy was seven years old with the final incident at the age of 13.

Massey’s case had been continued in the past because of his health, according to the district attorney.

Charges against Massey will be dismissed once the district attorney’s office receives the official copy of his death certificate, which is North Carolina law.

Sheriff Tripp posted on Facebook that he offered his “sincere condolences to the Massey family on Harold’s passing. I have been lifelong friends with this family,” he said.