NC’s ‘Brunch Bill’ advances in General Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s changing demographics and surging specialty beverage industries are further easing long-held reservations about widening alcohol access, including Sunday morning sales.

Legislation advancing at the General Assembly would let local governments approve ordinances to allow restaurants and retailers like groceries to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, instead of noon. The midday start reflects the historic deference to Sunday morning church services.

But bill supporters say many people may prefer sipping mimosas at brunch or buying six-packs for a Carolina Panthers’ tailgate on Sunday mornings. The measure also expands exceptions for the state’s distilleries to sell more of their product without using government-run Alcoholic Beverage Control stores.

The measure should be on the House floor early next week. A version of the measure already passed the Senate.