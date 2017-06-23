NY police: Man from NC sent child porn to undercover cop, made videos with boys

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York police arrested a man on child pornography charges Thursday who recently moved to Albany, New York, from Pink Hill, North Carolina.

Investigators say 25-year-old Brennan McNeil not only traded child pornography online, but he also admitted to creating his own videos with young boys.

Police say undercover investigators searching the dark web identified Brennan McNeil’s computer IP address to suspected child pornography files that were being shared with other users from between May 1 to May 13.

Colonie Police working with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force say the IP address led them to a first-floor apartment at a 2nd Street duplex in Albany.

“He was ultimately located there, interviewed, and admitted to some of this activity and was arrested,” Colonie Police Lt. Robert Winn said.

Investigators made a chilling discovery when they looked at his electronic devices.

“They found what appeared to be a video that he created of him having illegal sexual contact with an underage person. It was located on his cellphone which we are in possession of now,” Winn said. “During the interview, he did indicate that he had had illegal sexual contact with children known to him. Unfortunately for us, that would have taken place in North Carolina.”

The Colonie Police Department said an undercover investigator from the department received 43 files containing child pornography in May.

After executing a search warrant on McNeil’s home, he was charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

Police say it was in Pink Hill where the day laborer lived for two years with other family members. The FBI is planning on interviewing alleged victims in the town.

“It just shocks me what you’re telling me and he comes from a fabulous family,” Ron Hoyt, a neighbor, said.

Longtime neighbor Hoyt said he’s known McNeil since he was a child.

“He was a great young man when he was growing up before he moved down south,” Hoyt said. “I’m shocked.”

Police say McNeil had only been back in Albany for a few short months before being arrested.

They do not believe there are victims there.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Colonie Police at (518) 783-2744.