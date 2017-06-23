Raleigh man pistol whipped in his driveway

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating claims of a pistol whipping that was originally reported as a home invasion and kidnapping Friday afternoon.

A 20-year-old man was in his car in his driveway on Blue Blossom Drive when another vehicle blocked him in the driveway.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

A suspect got out of the car and approached victim who had exited his car.

The suspect pistol whipped the 20-year-old and also looked through victim’s car.

The victim’s mother came outside as this was happening and another suspect walked up to her and she went back inside.

The victim then ran down the street.

The suspects took off in their car.

The victim later showed back up when police were there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s