Raleigh man pistol whipped in his driveway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating claims of a pistol whipping that was originally reported as a home invasion and kidnapping Friday afternoon.

A 20-year-old man was in his car in his driveway on Blue Blossom Drive when another vehicle blocked him in the driveway.

A suspect got out of the car and approached victim who had exited his car.

The suspect pistol whipped the 20-year-old and also looked through victim’s car.

The victim’s mother came outside as this was happening and another suspect walked up to her and she went back inside.

The victim then ran down the street.

The suspects took off in their car.

The victim later showed back up when police were there.