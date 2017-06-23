1 shot on Wake Forest Road near Raleigh Beltline, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police confirm one person has been shot in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, a restaurant. A woman who answered the phone at the restaurant said police asked people gathering near the restaurant’s entrance to see what happened to remain inside, she said.

One woman reported hearing the shooting, then seeing a man who had been shot and two men running from the scene in opposite directions.

Police are on the scene outside both Bahama Breeze and near Duke Raleigh Hospital. The hospital is on lock down.

More details will be added as they become available.