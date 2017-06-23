1 shot on Wake Forest Road near Raleigh Beltline, police say

By Published: Updated:
(Michael Hyland/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police confirm one person has been shot in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze, a restaurant. A woman who answered the phone at the restaurant said police asked people gathering near the restaurant’s entrance to see what happened to remain inside, she said.

One woman reported hearing the shooting, then seeing a man who had been shot and two men running from the scene in opposite directions.

Police are on the scene outside both Bahama Breeze and near Duke Raleigh Hospital. The hospital is on lock down.

More details will be added as they become available.

(Michael Hyland/CBS North Carolina)

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s