Teen loses finger while trespassing with 4 others at NC quarry

By Published:

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teen lost his finger when he and four others were trespassing at a Salisbury quarry Monday, deputies said Friday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the five teens trespassed at the American Quarry on Dunns Mountain Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said one of the teens, 17-year-old Davis Hamilton, was taken to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after losing a finger. The sheriff’s office did not release information on the extent of Hamilton’s condition or how he lost his finger.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The teens entered the quarry by crawling over a section of a fence which was partially knocked over by a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

Hamilton was issued a criminal summons to appear in court for the misdemeanor.

Along with Hamilton, Jones Bruner, 16, William Mcland, 16, Matthew Givens, 16, and Kevin Moore, 16, were all cited for trespassing, according to deputies.

The five teens are all from Charlotte, deputies said.

No other injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s