Unsettled and hot for the first weekend of summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two summer days with temperatures below 90 will not turn into three days as hotter temperatures will return to central North Carolina Friday. Clouds and rain helped keep temperatures in the 80s Thursday, but lower rain chances will help push highs to near 90 Friday. Meanwhile, a rare June cold front next week will actually give us some relief from the heat and humidity next week.

Thursday was the second summer day in a row with below normal temperatures. The high in the Triangle Thursday was 84 while Fayetteville made it up to 86. The normal high this time of year is 89 and we should be right back up to that Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, along the Gulf Coast, Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday morning and severe weather and heavy rain will continue to be a threat for folks along the Gulf coast through Friday. Cindy weakened to a tropical depression later Thursday morning and now is no longer an official trackable tropical system.

Overnight will have a few light rain showers while staying cloudy and very muggy. Expect a morning low early Friday near 72.

Friday will bring more clouds and humidity, but also hotter temperatures with a high of 90. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with showers and storms possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with more unsettled weather possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent as a cold front approaches the area. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a decent chance of rain as the cold front moves through. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as hot or humid with a high of 81, after a morning low of 62. The comfortable weather continues Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 after a morning low of 60.

