VIDEO: Teen girl dies after falling off California cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl is dead after she fell off a San Francisco cliff on Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the Legion of Honor museum at around 6:30 p.m. People are being asked to avoid the area near Lands End.

Rescue swimmers had reached the teen, who was in critical condition.

“Strong and treacherous search conditions” initially hampered the rescue crew’s ability to reach the victim, but ultimately, “crews fought aggressively and got to the victim”, San Francisco fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

The victim was secured to a floating device and crews transported her to China Beach. She later died.

Crews with the U.S. National Park Service assisted the fire department with the rescue operation.