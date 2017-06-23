Woman being held captive uses code words to summon help

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies say he held a woman captive in her South Carolina home and sexually assaulted her, Thursday evening.

26-year-old Carl Benton Moore, III faces charges including kidnapping and first degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to warrants, Moore took the victim’s cell phone before forcing her into the bedroom and forcing her into sex.

The Sheriff’s Office says Moore held the victim captive inside the home on Pinedale Road for an hour before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies say the woman received an injury to the back of her head after she was thrown to the floor and choked.

Pickens County deputies say Moore allowed the victim to make a phone call after the sexual assault and she was able to used pre-established code words during the call to tell a family member that she was in danger and needed help.

Moore is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center on $80,000 bond.