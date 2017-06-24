2 Moore County deputies on desk duty after armed man is shot

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Moore County deputies are on administrative leave after a man was shot by a deputy Friday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. after Moore County deputies Tracy Carter and David Ring responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of White Oak Street in Carthage, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, Donald Ray Johnson took a pistol out of his pocket and aimed it at deputies, officials said.

“One deputy shot Johnson in the left thigh,” officials said.

Johnson, 74, was treated at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital and later released, deputies said.

Johnson was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Johnson was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond

Deputies Ring and Carter are on paid leave, which is standard procedure, until the investigation is complete, officials said.

“The SBI will provide District Attorney Maureen Krueger the results of their investigation which may take several weeks to complete,” the news release said.