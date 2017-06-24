3rd indecent exposure in 4 weeks reported on American Tobacco Trail in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities on Saturday reported the third indecent exposure incident along the American Tobacco Trail in Durham in the last four weeks.

The most recent incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday along the trail near East Alton Street, Durham police said in a news release.

The female victim said she had two encounters with the man, but during the second one, he exposed his genitals to her.

The first run-in with the suspect happened when the victim was sitting down drinking water beside her groceries, police said.

“The suspect asked the victim how she was doing, and if she needed any help with the groceries she was carrying,” police said.

The victim said she did not need help.

About 20 minutes later, she encountered the man again and he asked for a drink. At that time, he exposed himself, police said.

The man ran north on the trail toward South Roxboro Street, according to police.

Late last month, a man exposed himself to a jogger on the trail between Fargo Street and South Street. On Wednesday afternoon, a man exposed his private parts to a mother and her two children along the trail near the one-mile marker and West Enterprise Street.

However, police said Saturday’s incident involved a suspect with a different description from Wednesday’s report.

In Saturday’s incident, the woman told police she recognized the man as someone she had seen on the trail in the past.

The man was described as having a “kind face,” was not wearing a shirt, had on black shorts, with short hair and a large tattoo on his chest, police said

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves