4 injured in shooting at NC nightclub

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to the Night Train Bar and Lounge on Highway 11 in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies found four victims with gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.

This is an on-going investigation, deputies said. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crimestoppers at 252-758-7777.

