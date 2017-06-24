Apex woman found dead in pond

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An 86-year-old Apex woman was found dead in a pond near her home after she went for a walk Saturday morning, officials say.

Carolyn Ann Pearce of 5604 Ten-Ten Road took a walk on her property around 9 a.m., her family told authorities.

When the family did not hear back from Pearce, they began searching for her and found her in a pond, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

Wake County officials said Pearce’s body will be sent to N.C. Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.