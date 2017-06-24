Car crushed in NC neighborhood as trees fall during storms

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Strong winds knocked down massive trees in Greensboro.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, a tree crushed a vehicle on the corner of Galway and Shane Drive.

“I heard the panic alarm going off on the car. I got up to go check it out, and I saw that a tree had fallen on top [of the car]. The car was buried,” said Karen Tatsapaugh, the vehicle owner. “It wasn’t a huge surprise because the trees in the area are loosening up and starting to fall.”

Another tree snapped in half and landed in the street, about 20 feet away from the damaged vehicle.

Residents are worried about the possibility of more trees falling in the wake of the storm.

“I was surprised because I had a tree that fell in my yard a couple of weeks ago,” said Jimmy Seymour, a homeowner. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for about 15 years. It seems like the trees are older and they’re just beginning to fall apart.”

Crews worked quickly to clear the downed trees from the road.

There were no reports of injuries.

