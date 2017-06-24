Couple escape Cary home heavily damaged in fire

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple escaped a Cary home fire that broke out Saturday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at a two-story home along Acadia Court, Cary town officials said.

The attic and rear of the home sustained major damage in the blaze.

A couple was inside when the fire broke out, but they managed to make it to safety, according to officials.

The pair, who were not injured, are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Cary officials and the Wake County Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.