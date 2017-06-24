Couple escape Cary home heavily damaged in fire

By Published:
The home that caught fire along Acadia Court in Cary. Photo by Marcus Wilson/CBS North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple escaped a Cary home fire that broke out Saturday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at a two-story home along Acadia Court, Cary town officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The attic and rear of the home sustained major damage in the blaze.

A couple was inside when the fire broke out, but they managed to make it to safety, according to officials.

The pair, who were not injured, are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Cary officials and the Wake County Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s