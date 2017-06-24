Deputies investigate homicide after ‘suspicious death’ reported in Moore Co.

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Moore County are investigating a homicide in Carthage on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A 63-year-old man was found by deputies in a Carthage home after a “suspicious death” was reported around 7:45 a.m., the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Saturday, deputies were at the home along Union Pines Drive.

“…deputies will on scene for several hours today conducting the investigation,” officials said.

The name of the victim will not be released until after the next of kin have been appropriately notified.

Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey said the slaying was “not a random act of violence.”

