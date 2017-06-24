Strong thunderstorms hitting Central NC Saturday afternoon

UPDATE

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A strong thunderstorm will affect portions of Wake County until 7 p.m. Saturday

A flood advisory was also issued for Wake and Franklin counties until 9:20 p.m. Saturday. A power outage was reported at 6 p.m. at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, which has already issued a rain delay for Saturday night’s planned game.

At 6 p.m, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cary, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain and minor flooding and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with this storm.

Earlier, heavy storms hit Cumberland and Sampson counties as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 6 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was hot and humid across central North Carolina in advance of a cold front. Ahead of the front scattered showers and storms developed and produced locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning late in the afternoon. Any storms will end Saturday evening as the cold front pushes toward the coast. Sunday will be less humid, but it will still be quite warm.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 91 after a morning low of 77; and Fayetteville had a high of 93 after a morning low of 79. The normal high this time of year is 89 with a normal low of 68.

The weather pattern will be generally dry into next week as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Temperatures will cool to the lower 80s midweek and humidity levels will be quite low also making it feel very comfortable for the last week of June.

A weak low-pressure system could squeeze out a shower on Tuesday, but storms are not expected to develop again until next weekend on Saturday, as it will turn hot and humid by then, as we start July.

Tonight will have scattered evening storms; then it will be mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower overnight. The overnight low will be 69. Winds will become northwest, but generally remain light. The rain risk will be 60 percent during the evening.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and less humid. The high will be 87. Winds will be north-northwest 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night will be mainly clear and comfortable. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be light out of the north.

Monday will be mostly sunny and comfortable. The high will be 83; winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 59.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 62.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 66.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

