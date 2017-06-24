Road flooded in Raleigh after dam breach

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh road was closed after a dam breach on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident was first reported just after 7 p.m. as torrential rains dumped at least an inch of rain in the area following several days with rain.

Milburnie Road was closed between Shanta Drive and Chatham Lane/Longview Lake Drive because of flooding, officials said.

A high hazard dam on a pond called Longview Lake was breached during the heavy rains, according to police. No homes were flooded, but some surrounding areas were underwater.

There are no evacuations. Construction crews came to the scene and said the situation was under control as of 9:15 p.m.

The city of Raleigh is spending $3 million on a dam and spillway rehabilitation project for that area at Longview Lake, according to the Raleigh city website.

Raleigh officials said in 2014 that the dam already had “seepage.”

Raleigh officials say the current project was to “make necessary improvements to the dam and ensure that the area surrounding Albemarle Avenue is safe.”

According to the city website, construction was to begin by April 1 of this year.

The area is located off New Bern Road near WakeMed.