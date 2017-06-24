GoFundMe to reimburse those who gave to woman’s cancer fund

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a KOIN investigation into an Oregon woman who claimed to have cancer, GoFundMe said it will reimburse people who donated to her fundraising effort.

Jennifer Gaskin of Tualatin told friends and police she was treated for thyroid cancer and received more than $10,000 through GoFundMe.

A detective investigated and was “unable to locate any medical records that Gaskin was a patient” at the three hospitals where she told him she had been treated.

GoFundMe officials told KOIN it will refund more than 120 people who donated.

In a statement to KOIN, GoFundMe officials said:

“We will be personally reaching out to all donors via email. If there are any donors who would like to reach out to us ahead of time, they can do so by filing a donor claim. Donors who have expressed their concerns but haven’t reached out to us can file donor claims here: http://www.gofundme.com/guarantee. When asked for the campaign link, they can provide the following: https://www.gofundme.com/8hkvacU.