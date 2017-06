OLD FORT, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency crews are responding after a person fell from Catawba Falls in the Pisgah National Forest, according to McDowell County dispatch.

The emergency call came in at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

McDowell County EMS and Old Fort Fire Department responded to the scene.

WYFF-TV reported that a man was injured in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

— WSPA contributed to this report