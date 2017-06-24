Man hurt going down slide at new NC Outer Banks water park

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – A visitor suffered minor injuries at the new H2OBX Waterpark on their opening day Thursday.

Currituck County Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton tells WAVY-TV that a man suffered injuries to his upper arms and shoulder area after going down one of the slides at the park.

The 60-year-old man was alert and in moderate pain. The man was transported to Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation.

The H20BX Waterpark, which is an approximately $46 million project, is located off Caratoke Highway.