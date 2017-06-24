Man on the run after secretly peeping into woman’s home, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man they say was secretly peeping into a woman’s home early Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:50 a.m. Saturday at a home in the Montibello subdivision, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Authorities said a man drove to the neighborhood, parked his car and then walked to the woman’s home.

“The suspect was able to conceal himself in the backyard and began peeping into a window,” police said.

The woman spotted the man, who then ran away and has not been found by police. His vehicle was later towed from the neighborhood.

Steven Michael Dunning, 27, is facing charges of secret peeping, according to Fayetteville police.

Officers are “encouraging friends and family of Dunning to have him surrender to law enforcement due to multiple past incidents of the same nature,” police said.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Steven Dunning is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

