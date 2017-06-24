NC dad found dead after boat sinks while fishing with son

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a Grifton dad whose boat sank in the Neuse River near Oriental was recovered Friday afternoon.

A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Hobucken recovered the body of Joseph Baker, 63.

Baker was out fishing with his son, William Baker, 36, along the area of Adam’s Creek and South River across from Oriental when they went missing.

The Coast Guard said the boat sank just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard said a North Carolina Wildlife crew rescued William Baker from the water.

William Baker was taken by EMS to Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City where he is in stable condition.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast once they got the call and an already airborne MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City was diverted to search along with a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew which launched from Station Hobucken.

Both the man and his son were wearing lifejackets when the boat sank.