Officials seek help finding teen girl missing at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Brandi Marie Townsend, 15, was last seen at 4 Longview Drive on June 23.

Townsend was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black high-top Converse shoes.

Townsend has brown eyes, brown shoulder length hair with blonde highlights. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, officials said.

If anyone has any information on Townsend’s whereabouts they should contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department.

