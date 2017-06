RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Police say a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the City Studios Inn and Suites on Capital Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Authorities report the crime happened around 3:40 a.m.,and say the victim was transported to the hospital.

Responding officers found the victim, a 24 year-old man, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police have not released information regarding the suspect/s or the victim and his condition.

No arrests have been made yet.