Woman hurt in NC crash after falling asleep while driving, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A woman was injured when she fell asleep while driving in east Charlotte Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the crash occurred around 2:50 a.m. on East Independence Boulevard and North Wendover Road.

Shortly after falling asleep behind the wheel, police said the woman ran off the road and then struck a sign.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was injured in this wreck.

Officers have not said whether any charges will be filed.

