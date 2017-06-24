Woman hurt in NC crash after falling asleep while driving, police say

By Published:
WBTV photo of the crashed car after the driver fell asleep.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A woman was injured when she fell asleep while driving in east Charlotte Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the crash occurred around 2:50 a.m. on East Independence Boulevard and North Wendover Road.

Shortly after falling asleep behind the wheel, police said the woman ran off the road and then struck a sign.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was injured in this wreck.

Officers have not said whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

