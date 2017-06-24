Worker hurt, area evacuated after Dunn hazmat situation

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A hazmat situation at Brainerd Chemical located at 1600 South Wilson Avenue in Dunn injured a worker Saturday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews were notified of a possible explosion shortly after 9 a.m. The incident led to an evacuation for several hours around the plant.

Officials say once crews arrived, it was determined that no explosion or fire had occurred. Their investigation revealed that an accidental release of hydrogen peroxide and sulfuric acid had taken place. The two chemicals were being mixed to make commercial grade disinfectant used to clean and disinfect poultry farms.

One employee received minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital. Officials have not said how the employee was injured.

Officials say the spill was contained on site but a radius of 600 meters from the building was evacuated as standard protocol and precaution. The evacuation included businesses and four homes.

The evacuation was lifted by 2 p.m. but crews were still on the scene monitoring air tests.