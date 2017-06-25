Ex-Cary policeman charged with assault by strangulation, officials say

By Published: Updated:

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An ex Cary police officer was charged Sunday after authorities say he tried to strangle someone.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE MUGSHOTS

Michael William Amerson, 41, was arrested at his home in the 700 block of Silver Stream Lane in Cary, according to arrest records.

He is charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female after an incident that happened Sunday.

Cary officials confirmed Amerson is a former police officer for the town and that he left the force in mid-September 2012.

Officials did not have information Sunday about how long Amerson was a police officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s