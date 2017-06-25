Ex-Cary policeman charged with assault by strangulation, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An ex Cary police officer was charged Sunday after authorities say he tried to strangle someone.

Michael William Amerson, 41, was arrested at his home in the 700 block of Silver Stream Lane in Cary, according to arrest records.

He is charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female after an incident that happened Sunday.

Cary officials confirmed Amerson is a former police officer for the town and that he left the force in mid-September 2012.

Officials did not have information Sunday about how long Amerson was a police officer.