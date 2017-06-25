NC firefighter suffers aneurysm while responding to fire

A firefighter suffered a brain aneurysm while responding to a fire at a Gastonia apartment complex Saturday night.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, the fire occurred around 11:23 p.m. at an apartment in the 2200 block of Pineview Lane.

Firefighters said they saw smoke and flames visible from the two-story apartment. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, firefighters said.

One person was home when the fire started, but managed to escape, according to crews.

The firefighter, who was identified as Loren Ward, was injured and taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Fire Marshal Chris Stowe said Ward collapsed during the fire and suffered an aneurysm.

Ward was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center for surgery to repair the aneurysm as of Sunday evening, Stowe said.

The fire was caused by food that was cooking in an unattended oven, the fire department said.

