NC firefighter suffers aneurysm while responding to fire

By Published:

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — A firefighter suffered a brain aneurysm while responding to a fire at a Gastonia apartment complex Saturday night.

Gastonia Fire Dept. image. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, the fire occurred around 11:23 p.m. at an apartment in the 2200 block of Pineview Lane.

Firefighters said they saw smoke and flames visible from the two-story apartment. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, firefighters said.

One person was home when the fire started, but managed to escape, according to crews.

The firefighter, who was identified as Loren Ward, was injured and taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Fire Marshal Chris Stowe said Ward collapsed during the fire and suffered an aneurysm.

Ward was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center for surgery to repair the aneurysm as of Sunday evening, Stowe said.

The fire was caused by food that was cooking in an unattended oven, the fire department said.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s