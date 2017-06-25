NC NAACP leader decides he’ll stay for rest of his term

Rev. William Barber at news conference announcing sit-in at the legislature.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The leader of the NAACP in North Carolina says he will remain in the role until his term ends in October, rather than retire this month as planned.

The Rev. William Barber said Sunday he will remain president until his replacement is elected at the NAACP’s convention.

He announced plans last month to step down in June after 12 years as president.

State NAACP leaders last week called on Barber to reconsider. They say he’s needed as a “unifying voice” following U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions that upheld lower-court rulings that Republicans illegally drew dozens of districts based on race after the 2010 Census.

Barber reiterates he will not seek another term as president, but he will stay his entire term “for the stability of the movement in these transitional moments.”

