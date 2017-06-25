Raleigh man shooting fireworks in Durham for his birthday is shot, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man who was in Durham celebrating his birthday late Saturday night was shot, officials say.

The incident was reported around 12:50 a.m. Sunday after the 36-year-old man showed up at WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment, according to Durham police.

The shooting happened earlier as the man was shooting off fireworks to celebrate his birthday.

The man was near the 600 block of East Main Street in Durham shooting the fireworks when he heard gunfire, Durham police said.

The victim was shot in his arm with a handgun and walked into WakeMed for treatment, officials said.

He was later released from the hospital. There was no explanation from police about why the man went to a Raleigh hospital after being shot in Durham.

There is no word about possible suspects. Durham police said that they will investigate the case.