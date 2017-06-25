Raleigh motel shooting suspect found with stolen gun, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested 23-year-old Derrick Jahral Martin in connection with a shooting at the Wake Inn motel located at 3120 New Bern Avenue Saturday night.

Officers already in the area heard gunshots shortly before midnight, police say, and responded to the Wake Inn where they found the victim.

The victim was suffering two gunshot wounds to his leg and was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Martin has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana.