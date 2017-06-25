SC medical student missing while on mission in Peru

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — A University of South Carolina medical student working through a clinical program at Augusta University is missing in South America.

Seth Thomas, 24, is on a short-term medical mission in Peru.

Friday afternoon, he went on a hike by himself in the Andes Mountains.

He was scheduled to return from his hike before sundown.

Friends and law enforcement have been searching for him since Saturday afternoon.

Thomas was scheduled to return to the United States next week.

The U.S. Embassy in Peru is assisting in the search efforts.

