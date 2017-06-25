TV reporter wins Miss North Carolina Pageant

Victoria Huggins, a member of the Carolina in the Morning team at WECT won the 80th Miss North Carolina Pageant 2017 Saturday evening.

Huggins, who is a producer and reporter for Carolina in the Morning, competed as Miss Greater Sampson County.



She also won first place earlier in the week for the Quality of Life award, which according to a news release “honors the pageant contestants’ community service platforms.”

Huggins was named Miss Wilmington last year.

According to a news release from the pageant, 90 young women competed for the title of Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen.

