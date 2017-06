RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Up to 30 gunshots were fired in downtown Raleigh as patrons were exiting nightclubs early Sunday morning, police said.

No one was hurt as between 20 and 30 gunshots were fired around sometime around 2 a.m., according to Raleigh police.

All of the shots were fired within several seconds of each other near the intersection of West and Tucker streets, officials said.

No one is in custody in the incident, according to police.