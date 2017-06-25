Woman takes curve too fast, flips vehicle in crash south of Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a road in Wake County south of Raleigh on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:20 p.m. along Fanny Brown Road near the intersection with Ten Ten Road.

Fanny Brown Road was closed as of 4:10 p.m.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said that a woman who was the driver and sole occupant crashed after she went around a curve too fast.

After going around the curve, the vehicle went off the right side of the road, the driver over-corrected and then went off the left side and the vehicle flipped onto its side during the crash, a trooper on the scene told CBS North Carolina.

The woman managed to escape the vehicle through the rear window, officials on the scene said.

There was no word about possible injuries.