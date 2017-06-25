VIDEO: Numerous fights break out at NY high school graduation

WARNING: The video above is graphic and viewer discretion is advised

MASTIC BEACH, New York (WNCN) — A Facebook video of a brawl at a New York state high school graduation is going viral.

The video, which was recorded Sunday, shows several people fighting and authorities breaking up the fights.

The incident happened at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, New York.

In the video, taken by Lorenzo Saez, two women are primarily fighting at first.

The pair ended up on the ground and one was beaten until she was bleeding from her head, according to the video.

Just as that altercation is broken up, yet another woman has to be held back from starting the fight again.

Several officers swarm the area to try to bring order, but small skirmishes still break out.

Saez, a Bellport, New York singer, said the initial fight stemmed from “family issues,” but would not elaborate further.

Because of bad weather, the graduation ceremony was already delayed from Friday until Sunday, according to the school’s website.

After the video was posted on Facebook for just four hours on Sunday it already had about 190,000 views.

Patch New York reported that no arrests have been made.