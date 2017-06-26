911 call: Witness sees 2 men fighting before fatal shooting of former ECU football player

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A witness told a 911 dispatcher she saw two men fighting before the fatal shooting of former ECU football player Friday in Raleigh.

Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was found just before 10 p.m. lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Bahama Breeze restaurant located in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

Lennon was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a 911 call made at 9:45 p.m., a witness reported seeing two men fighting and then hearing 10 to 12 gunshots.

“I’m at the Bahama Breeze on Wake Forest Road, and I think I just walked past somebody getting shot. I’m not sure. It’s 10 or 12 bang! bang! bang! and I’m scared to walk over there,” the caller said.

The caller then says she saw two men fighting between cars.

“I saw them fighting and I saw the flashes, like the sparks coming out,” the caller said.

According to WNCT, Lennon was a former football player for East Carolina University. He played defensive back for the Pirates from 2011 to 2015.

Lennon leaves behind a son, according to Baynard Mason, who played high school football with Lennon and created a GoFundMe page on Saturday.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.