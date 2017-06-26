Akinleye named NCCU’s new chancellor



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnson Akinleye has been named new chancellor of North Carolina Central University, UNC System President Margaret Spellings announced Monday.

Akinleye served as interim chancellor since January following the death of Debra Saunders-White.

Before coming to Durham, Akinleye worked as associate vice chancellor for academic programs at the University of North Carolina Wilmington for five years.

“Dr. Akinleye is a strategic thinker and no-nonsense leader,” said Spellings. “His distinguished career includes extensive experience in senior administrative leadership roles at public, private and church-affiliated institutions.

Akinleye will be NCCU’s 12th chancellor.

“I look forward to leading NCCU in a manner that honors our mission and to working closely with UNC General Administration to fulfill the university’s system-wide mission and goals that accrue to the benefit of the citizens of the great state of North Carolina,” Akinleye said.

Newly announced chancellor of @NCCU , Johnson Akinleye, receives standing ovation from packed Unc systems board room pic.twitter.com/oPyB7871eH — aj janavel (@ajjanavelnews) June 26, 2017