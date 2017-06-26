Body found in ‘advanced state of decomposition’ in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A body was found inside a building on Robeson Street near downtown Fayetteville Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 3 p.m., police were asked to make a well-being check at an address in the 200 block of Robeson Street.

Responding officers located a body in an “advanced state of decomposition” inside a building at that address.

The body will be sent to the state medical examiner in Raleigh to be identified.

Fayetteville Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.