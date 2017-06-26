Carrboro police investigating after body found downtown

By Published:

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrboro police are investigating after a body was found downtown Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a suspicious person complaint at 400 Roberson St. at the UNC Center for Development and Learning just after 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dead person at the scene.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The identity of the person is being withheld pending family notification.

Police said that an investigation is underway and that they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call Sgt. Metz at (919) 918-7418 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s