Carrboro police investigating after body found downtown

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrboro police are investigating after a body was found downtown Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a suspicious person complaint at 400 Roberson St. at the UNC Center for Development and Learning just after 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dead person at the scene.

The identity of the person is being withheld pending family notification.

Police said that an investigation is underway and that they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call Sgt. Metz at (919) 918-7418 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.