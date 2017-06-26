Driver charged in NC teen’s death scheduled to appear in court

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man facing charges in the death of a high school senior in a car crash is scheduled to be in court.

Last month a grand jury indicted Matthew Schmieder on second-degree murder charge for the death of 17-year-old Derek Miller on December 23, 2016.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol says Schmieder was trying to pass several cars in his BMW when he hit Miller’s pickup truck, killing the teen in a head-on collision.

Miller was a senior at East Henderson High School.

Early estimates were that Schmeider was going between 50 and 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, the N.C. Highway Patrol says.

Officials said they believe alcohol and drugs may have played a role in the crash, on Schmeider’s part.

Troopers say Schmeider suffered severe injuries and is still in the hospital. He is expected to face charges.

Schmieder’s license was suspended for a series of accidents and speeding tickets, according to officials.

Schmier is jailed on a $200,000 bond.

— CBS North Carolina and The Associated Press contributed to this report