Durham pair charged after kilo of cocaine found, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were charged after more than a kilo of cocaine was found in a package and more drugs were later found at a Durham insurance office last week, police said.

After first discovering the cocaine, police secured a search warrant for First Choice Insurance Company at 3204 Guess Road, according to a Durham police news release.

Authorities searched the business Friday and found more than 4.8 pounds of marijuana and some cash, authorities said.

That discovery led to another search warrant for Wilson Leonel Hernandez Perez’ home on Alcott Street, officials said.

A .357 revolver was found in the home, police said.

Perez, 31, and Omar Lobato Ruiz, 22, of University Drive in Durham were both charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a vehicle/dwelling for the manufacture, sale or delivery of controlled substances.

Ruiz was also charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Both men were placed in Durham County Jail under $2.5 million bonds each.