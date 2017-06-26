Fayetteville man charged with committing multiple sex crimes

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with rape and other crimes that occurred earlier in June, according to Fayetteville police.

Antoine D. Martin, 26, of the 6500 block of Brookstone Lane, faces charges of second-degree rape, second-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, crimes against nature, assault on a female, and assault by strangulation in connection with incidents that occurred on June 16 and June 17, police said.

Martin and the victim were acquaintances at the time of the crimes.

Martin was arrested on Sunday and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he’s being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

