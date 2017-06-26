Final lane shifts complete on I-40 WB in Fortify project zone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lanes will look a little different to commuters during the evening commute tonight on Interstate 40 westbound.

The final lane shifts have been completed on the westbound side of the Fortify project by U.S. Route 1. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said they completed the work over the weekend.

The smell of fresh asphalt still lingers in the air and fresh paint can be seen on the eastbound side of I-40 as work continues. The lane shifts on the eastbound side aren’t expected to take place until later in July.

The whole project is several months behind. NCDOT engineers said they ran into problems with the asphalt under the highway during construction.

The NCDOT announced they were in the final stretch of the project in a press conference on June 2. Officials said today they’re still scheduled to complete road work this fall.